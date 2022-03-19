286 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past Day Brings Malta Up to 2,244 Active Cases
Another 286 new cases of the virus were found on the island alongside 115 new recoveries, with active cases rising to 2,244.
No deaths have been recorded from persons testing positive for COVID-19 in Malta, the island’s health authorities have confirmed.
Of persons receiving medical care, 49 people are currently being treated for the virus in Mater Dei Hospital, with one of them receiving intensive care.
