35 New Cases COVID-19 Found In Malta, With Four Patients In ITU

35 new cases of COVID-19 have been found in Malta, with three patients being currently treated in the Intensive Care Unit, the island’s health authorities have confirmed.

43 recoveries were made in the last 24 hours, with no new deaths being reported.

Active cases are now sitting at 723, with 35 patients currently being treated at Mater Dei Hospital.

A total of 2,240 booster shots have been administered in the last 24 hours.