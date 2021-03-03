38: The Average Number Of COVID-19 Fines Malta Is Issuing On A Daily Basis

Malta is set to harshen its COVID-19 fines in response to rising virus infections, but what will this mean in terms of enforcement?

The Home Affairs Ministry informed Lovin Malta that police and LESA officials have issued 2,300 fines for COVID-19 breaches since 1st January.

This figure includes social distancing fines for being in groups of more than six and fines for not wearing masks, but does not include fines to establishments, which is the remit of the Malta Tourism Authority.

On average, it amounts to 37.8 fines issued everyday.