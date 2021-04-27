د . إAEDSRر . س

45 Cases Of COVID-19 Found In Malta As Active Cases Drop To 400

Malta has registered 45 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry’s latest news bulletin.

This was found after 1,512 swab tests were carried out.

With 67 recoveries and no deaths, active cases have dropped to 400. 

The death toll remained at 413.

Meanwhile, 318,706 vaccinations have been given out since the roll-out began in December. One in five people are officially fully vaccinated, with 102,535 citizens receiving their second dose.

What do you make of these figures?

 

