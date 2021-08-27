61-Year-Old COVID-19 Patient Dies As Malta Finds 40 New Cases

A 61-year-old female died while positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, as 40 new cases were confirmed along with 66 new recoveries.

As it stands, 29 COVID-19 patients are currently being treated at Mater Dei, two of whom are receiving intensive care. This is a slight decline from yesterday, when 33 patients were hospitalised.

Meanwhile, 794,531 vaccinations have been administered in total while 411,423 people are fully vaccinated.