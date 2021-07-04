Active Cases Continue To Rise As 12 COVID-19 Patients Found Alongside Zero Recoveries

Active COVID-19 cases have continued to rise after 12 new patients were confirmed by health authorities over the last 24 hours.

This comes alongside no new recoveries, meaning active cases now sit at 68.

No new deaths were recorded over the last 24 hours.

A total of 682,731 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given out on the island so far.

Malta has seen a steady increase in cases every day this week, doubling active cases when compared to the previous week.