د . إAEDSRر . س

Active Cases Continue To Rise As 12 COVID-19 Patients Found Alongside Zero Recoveries

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Active COVID-19 cases have continued to rise after 12 new patients were confirmed by health authorities over the last 24 hours.

This comes alongside no new recoveries, meaning active cases now sit at 68.

No new deaths were recorded over the last 24 hours.

A total of 682,731 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given out on the island so far.

Malta has seen a steady increase in cases every day this week, doubling active cases when compared to the previous week.

What do you make of today’s numbers?

READ NEXT: GUEST POST: 9 Potential Threats Marsa Faces If They Relocate That Oil Tank Cleaning Facility

Johnathan is interested in the weird, wonderful, and sometimes dark realities late capitalist society forces upon us all. He also likes food and music. Follow him at @supreofficialmt on Instagram, and send him news, food and music stories at [email protected]

You may also love

View All