Active COVID-19 Cases Lowest Since August As Chris Fearne Urges People To Get Vaccinated

Malta’s number of active COVID-19 cases has gone down to 270, 61 fewer than yesterday, Health Minister Chris Fearne said this morning.

The number of active cases is now at its lowest point since August Fearne said, while urging the public to continue getting vaccinated.

“It remains essential to keep the high rates of vaccination,” the minister urged the public.

Malta plans to to reach herd immunity by next month, with over 330,000 having received one dose of the vaccine and over 100,000 being fully vaccinated so far.

Tourists will be welcomed back to the island on 1st June.

Vaccinations are currently open to those aged 40 and above. Those eligible are urged to register at vaccin.gov.mt.

