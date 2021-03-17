‘Why Can MPs Gather In Parliament But Siblings Can’t Visit Their Parents Together?’ Adrian Delia Asks

“So two siblings cannot visit their parents together, which is all well and good if that’s what is necessary,” Delia wrote. “However, in Parliament, there are 70 people in a room all next to each other. Can you explain this to me, Charmaine Gauci? I can’t see the logic here.”

Former Opposition leader Adrian Delia has questioned the logic behind the latest COVID-19 restriction , which limits private gatherings indoors to a maximum of two households.

Gauci announced this restriction during an interview with Times of Malta this morning, stating that it’s necessary because the majority of new COVID-19 cases are coming from households.

The Health Ministry then issued a public statement, confirming the new law includes an exemption for people working or providing a service in private properties.

“These measures will remain in place until the COVID-19 vaccine is administered to a large amount of the population, therefore allowing us to control the spread of the virus,” the ministry said.

Malta was last week plunged into quasi-lockdown following a steep rise in COVID-19 cases. Restaurants, non-essential shops, and services have been closed, while religious services and weddings have been canceled until at least 11th April.

