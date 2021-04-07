All Of Malta’s Schools Reportedly Set To Reopen On Monday 

Schools will be among the first institutions to be allowed to open as a month-long semi-lockdown period enforced to slow the spread of COVID-19 comes to an end.

Last month Prime Minister Robert Abela announced a series of measures, including the closure of all schools and businesses offering non-essential services, in order to help slow the spread of the virus after over 500 cases were recorded in a single day.

With the number of active cases down to approximately 500 cases, government sources have now told the Times of Malta that schools will be reopening their doors on Monday.

All students will return to their classrooms on the same day as the Times reports that plans for a staggered return have been scrapped.

The decision was reported to have the blessing of Malta’s Superintendent for Public Health, who has informed the government that it was safe for schools to reopen.

This contrasts with comments by Prime Minister Robert Abela yesterday. Speaking on ONE Radio, the Prime Minister said a “bi-directional” plan to reopen in a staggered manner was being finalised with health authorities.

“We’re finalising measures that will be introduced come 12th April. It won’t be an aggressive reopening but a cautious one, with priority given to education,” Abela said.

The relaxing of measures is expected to be announced by the Prime Minister later today.

How do you feel about the decision to reopen schools?