Allow Young Girl With Down Syndrome To Quarantine At Home Instead Of Hotel, PN MP Urges Health Authorities

“Her brother, Daniel Umanah and father, Patrick, are pleading to the authorities that Rachel, be granted an exemption to undertake her quarantine at her home instead (not to skip quarantine). Her brother and father would still have to spend quarantine in one of the established hotels, as per established procedure.”

“An appeal is being made for Rachel Umanah, a beautiful girl with Down syndrome, to undertake quarantine in her home rather than in a hotel room on her return from Nigeria,” Callus said.

PN MP Ryan Callus has urged the health authorities to allow a young girl with Down Syndrome to spend her upcoming quarantine period at home rather than in a hotel on her return from Nigeria.

“My question to the authorities: if we made an exception for the national team coming from a dark red zone, can’t we also make an exception for young Rachel, a person with disability, to spend her quarantine at home, rather than in a small hotel room?”

Daniel Umanah, a Maltese fitness influencer, travelled to Nigeria with his family this summer to do charity work in his father’s hometown of Ikot Imoh, his father’s hometown, after raising €18,000 from the public in a crowdfunding campaign.

However, he and his family have been told they will have to quarantine at an officially recognised hotel upon their return to Malta next week because Nigeria has been classified as a ‘dark red’ country.

He told Lovin Malta that it is a big injustice that his family isn’t allowed to quarantine at home whereas the Malta national football team was granted a full quarantine exemption following their recent return from Russia, which is also classified as ‘dark red’

“Why were they given an exception but we aren’t?” he asked. “We’re only one family, not 30 different families like them, and they’re not going to spend any time in quarantine while we’re asking to be quarantined at home.”

Do you think Rachel should be allowed to quarantine at home?