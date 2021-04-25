د . إAEDSRر . س

Almost 100,000 Now Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19 As Malta Confirms 25 New Cases

Practically 100,000 people in Malta have now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, a major milestone for the island in its quest to achieve herd immunity against the virus.

A total of 99,574 people have now received two vaccine doses, while 211,985 have been vaccinated at least once.

Meanwhile, Malta confirmed 25 new COVID-19 cases today, along with the death of a 67-year-old male patient and 35 recoveries. The amount of active cases currently stands at 465.

