Another COVID-19 Death Recorded Alongside 49 New Cases And 54 Recoveries

An 85-year-old woman passed away last night while positive for COVID-19, according to the health ministry’s latest COVID-19 update.

Over the past 24 hours, 49 new cases of the virus were detected alongside 54 recoveries. Thirty-thwo patients are receiving treatment in hospital, three of whom are in intensive care.

The number of active cases now stands at 636.

There have been a total of 440 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

There 411,798 people were fully vaccinated as of yesterday.

