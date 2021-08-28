Another COVID-19 Death Recorded Alongside 49 New Cases And 54 Recoveries
An 85-year-old woman passed away last night while positive for COVID-19, according to the health ministry’s latest COVID-19 update.
Over the past 24 hours, 49 new cases of the virus were detected alongside 54 recoveries. Thirty-thwo patients are receiving treatment in hospital, three of whom are in intensive care.
The number of active cases now stands at 636.
There have been a total of 440 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
There 411,798 people were fully vaccinated as of yesterday.
