As Iceland Warns Vaccines ‘Not Enough’ For Herd Immunity, Chris Fearne Plays Down Statement

Health Minister Chris Fearne has played down a recent statement by his Icelandic counterpart that herd immunity against COVID-19 can only be achieved if “as many people as possible” get infected with the virus.

As Fearne announced the easing of more COVID-19 measures yesterday, Lovin Malta asked him to respond to a statement made by Iceland’s Willum Þór Þórsson when he lifted all of Icelands’s restrictions.

“Widespread societal resistance to COVID-19 is the main route out of the epidemic,” the Icelandic health ministry said, citing infectious disease authorities.

It added that achieving widespread societal resistance, also referred to as “herd immunity”, “as many people as possible needed to be infected with the virus as the vaccines are not enough, even though they provide good protection against serious illness”.

However, Fearne insisted that he won’t quote “a single source” but the likes of the World Health Organisation, the ECDC, the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and other international medicines agencies.