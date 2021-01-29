Australian Think Tank Ranks Malta In Top 15 Worldwide For COVID-19 Management
Malta’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic is the 14th best worldwide, a think tank has claimed.
The island ranked as the fourth best EU member state, behind only Cyprus (5th), Latvia (9th), and Estonia (11th), according to the index published by the Australia-based Lowy Institute.
New Zealand is ranked as the best performer, followed by Vietnam, Taiwan, and Thailand.
Meanwhile, Germany is ranked 55th, Italy 59th, the UK 66th, France 73rd, the Netherlands 75th and Spain 78th.
Sweden is ranked as 37th despite its lack of lockdowns, while the United States came in at a miserable 94th. China wasn’t included because its testing rates aren’t publicly available.
The study is based on six quantitative indicators – confirmed COVID-19 cases, confirmed deaths, confirmed cases per million people, confirmed deaths per million people, confirmed cases as a proportion of tests and tests per 1,000 people.
Lowy Institute researcher Ms Leng told The Australian that countries with smaller populations generally came out on top.
“In general, countries with smaller populations, cohesive societies and capable institutions have a comparative advantage in dealing with a global crisis such as a pandemic.”
What do you make of these results?