Back To Business At Malta’s Junior College On 10th January As In-Person Lessons Recommence
Junior College will recommence in-person tuition on 10th of January. This includes lectures, tutorials, and even practical sessions within lab settings.
This came following an agreement of the working group set up by the education department tasked with the monitoring of the pandemic.
View this post on Instagram
Although the college administration urged members of the community to exercise caution at all times, doubt still remains among students with respect to a full return. Currently, a full vaccination status is not required of school-goers.
Do you think this is the right time to go back to school?