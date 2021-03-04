Bernard Grech Calls For Independent Inquiry Into Alleged COVID-19 Vaccine Abuse

Opposition leader Bernard Grech has called for an independent inquiry into allegations that a number of people are jumping the COVID-19 vaccine queue.

Grech told a press conference that he has informed Health Minister Chris Fearne that people were given the AstraZeneca vaccine at the Attard primary healthcare centre before their turn.

He also noted that the nurses’ union president said healthcare workers aren’t receiving lists of people who should be entitled to the vaccine.

“These are serious allegations and require an investigation. I have no doubt that things could be better and people have a reason to feel angry, to feel that Robert Abela and Chris Fearne took them for a ride,” he said.

“With full responsibility, I’m calling for an independent inquiry into whether everyone who took the vaccine had a right to it. I want to put people’s minds at rest that everything is above board. The investigation should start today. We don’t have time to waste, if things aren’t happening well then they should be immediately arranged.”

