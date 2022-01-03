Booster Frustration For Couple As They’re Sent On Wild Goose Chase From MCAST To University

If you felt frustrated at waiting in a long queue to get vaccinated this morning, spare a thought for Karen Munyao.

Karen told Lovin Malta that she had received an SMS informing her to turn up at MCAST at 5:50pm today for her booster, while her husband was told to turn up at the same building at 5:40pm.

She said they made sure to arrive ahead of time but once they got there, they were told the vaccination centre had closed and that they should go to the University instead.

They traveled from Paola to Msida but upon their arrival they were told that the vaccination centre there was about to close as well and that they should return the next morning.