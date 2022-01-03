Booster Frustration For Couple As They’re Sent On Wild Goose Chase From MCAST To University
If you felt frustrated at waiting in a long queue to get vaccinated this morning, spare a thought for Karen Munyao.
Karen told Lovin Malta that she had received an SMS informing her to turn up at MCAST at 5:50pm today for her booster, while her husband was told to turn up at the same building at 5:40pm.
She said they made sure to arrive ahead of time but once they got there, they were told the vaccination centre had closed and that they should go to the University instead.
They traveled from Paola to Msida but upon their arrival they were told that the vaccination centre there was about to close as well and that they should return the next morning.
The experience has left Karen with a bitter taste in the mouth.
“I have work tomorrow morning…they can’t just keep playing with people like this as though we are puppets,” she said. “We soon won’t be able to go anywhere without the booster, we took the initiative to get vaccinated, and got treated like this.”
A total of 227,648 people across Malta received their booster shot as of yesterday, one of the highest rates in Europe.
As of 17th January, people will need to present a valid vaccine certificate to enter bars, snack bars, restaurants, każini, gyms, pools, spas, casinos, playrooms, cinemas, theatres, sporting events and other organised events.
Malta’s vaccine certificates are valid for three months from the date of the first vaccination cycle and nine months from the date of the booster shot.
Have you received your booster shot? How was your experience?