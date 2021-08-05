Booster Shot For General Population Not Yet Needed As Immunity In Vaccinated Remains High, Chris Fearne Says

Among the factors that would determine whether a booster shot was to be administered to the general population was the level of immunity registered in the community. This, he said, had not decreased significantly since the start of Malta’s vaccine rollout.

Booster shots will start being administered to more vulnerable groups, like those who are immuno-compromised and the elderly, from September. Roughly 15,000 booster shots will be required for the groups identified.

There are as yet no plans for the general population to be administered a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot because levels of immunity are still high, deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne said this morning.

“It doesn’t appear that the vaccine’s effectiveness is decreasing just yet,” Fearne said, adding that the situation was being monitored regularly.

The effectiveness of the vaccine in immunosuppressed individuals, the presence of new variants and specific social factors would all be considered, he added.

With the Delta variant surging across Europe in yet another COVID-19 wave, the need has become apparent for booster shots to be administered to people who are already vaccinated, in order to ensure their continued protection.

Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci said that an analysis of various factors, including the vaccine’s efficacy and takeup, as well as other countries’ experiences, were being considered, and formed the basis of the government’s decision to further relax measures.

Gauci said that an analysis of July’s numbers showed the incidence of COVID-19 positive cases among the vaccinated population was significantly lower than in the unvaccinated population.

In fact, roughly 587 out of every 100,000 unvaccinated individuals tested positive for the virus in July, compared with 94 per 100,000 vaccinated people.

