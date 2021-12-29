BREAKING: 1,337 New COVID-19 Cases Found In Malta In Record Single Day Rise

Malta has recorded a total of 1,337 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours in the largest single day rise in cases since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The number comes after yesterday’s record number of 1,298 cases.

However, hospitalisations have remained stable, with 82 people receiving treatment for the virus in Mater Dei Hospital, with just six people needing intensive care in the ITU.

There were also 116 recoveries over the same period, and no new deaths were recorded.

There are currently 8,956 active cases on the island.