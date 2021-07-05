Malta Could Allow Standing Events After Santa Marija Holiday, Chris Fearne Announces

As of today (5th July), Malta started allowing organised events with several restrictions. Guests must all be seated and present a vaccine certificate, event organisers must fill out a risk assessment form, and no more than one guest per four square metres will be allowed.

“If the situation and the numbers allow us to do so, we will consider allowing standing events with small numbers after Santa Marija,” Fearne told a press conference. “That way, we can continue approaching normality.”

Malta could start allowing standing organised events after the Santa Marija public holiday on 15th August, Health Minster Chris Fearne has announced.

Events will be capped at 100 people, while numerous 100-person ‘bubbles’ will be allowed if the organisers can keep them separate from each other at all times.

It will increase to 150 on 19th July and 200 on 2nd August.

Fearne also confirmed today that while daily COVID-19 cases rose in recent days, the island’s high vaccination rate is leaving its mark on hospital admissions.

Two COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalised, one in ITU, and neither have been vaccinated.

Last week, a pregnant woman who couldn’t get vaccinated due to her pregnancy was also admitted to hospital but she has since been discharged.

Do you agree with this decision?