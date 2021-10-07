Malta Could Scrap Mandatory Masks At Schools After Christmas Holidays, Chris Fearne Announces 

Mandatory mask-wearing at schools could be scrapped after the Christmas holidays, Health Minister Chris Fearne has announced.

Addressing a press conference, Fearne said that while mask-wearing at schools “seems necessary” so far, the health authorities are currently gathering data on COVID-19 cases.

While the controversial rule will remain in force until at least the end of the term, Fearne said the data will be analysed with the possibility that it will be scrapped after the Christmas holidays.