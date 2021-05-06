BREAKING: Malta Removes Mandatory Masks On Beaches

Malta has rescinded its rule requiring people to wear masks on beaches from 1st June, with Health Minister Chris Fearne stating the laws must be more practical.

Addressing a press conference today, Fearne said that masks are crucial in reducing the transmission of COVID-19 and that keeping them mandatory is allowing the health authorities to relax other measures earlier.

“However, we must also be practical,” he said. “We’ve had a lot of discussions with experts and stakeholders on the usage of masks at beaches in recent days, and it’s clear that wet masks don’t work.”

“Therefore, while we’ll still recommend the wearing of masks at beaches, it will no longer be enforceable.”