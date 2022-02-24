Breaking: Malta To Allow Standing Events On 11th April As Chris Fearne Eases Several Restrictions

Standing events can officially take place in Malta on 11th April, Health Minister Chris Fearne has announced.

Addressing a press conference, Fearne said that standing events will be able to take place without restrictions from that date other than indoors events will be limited to people with valid vaccine certificates.

Unvaccinated people will be able to attend outdoor events.

Meanwhile, the following restrictions will be eased on 7th March

Vaccinated primary contacts of COVID-19 positive cases won’t have to quarantine at all.

Vaccinated people who test positive for the virus will be able to exit quarantine after seven days following a negative test.

Unvaccinated secondary contacts of COVID-19 positive cases won’t need to quarantine at all.

Unvaccinated primary contacts of COVID-19 positive cases will be able to exist quarantine after five days, down from two weeks, subject to a negative test.

Malta will recognise vaccine certificates of vaccines approved by the WHO, even if they haven’t been approved by the European Medicines Agency. This includes vaccines like Covishield, Sinopharm and Sinovac.

The quarantine period for vaccinated travellers from ‘dark red’ countries will go down to seven days, down from ten.

The 1am curfew for establishments will expire, meaning businesses will be able to stay open for as long as their license allows them to.