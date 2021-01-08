Caribbean Country Asks Malta If It Has Any COVID-19 Vaccines To Spare 

An unnamed Caribbean country has asked Malta if they’ll have any COVID-19 vaccines to spare before the end of the year, Health Minister Chris Fearne has revealed.

“Last night, I received a call from the Health Minister of a Caribbean country to ask if we can eventually give them some vaccines because they won’t be able to acquire any before the end of the year,” Fearne said during an interview with Newsbook yesterday.

“We’re in a good position and once we’ve acquired enough vaccines for Malta, we won’t mind giving the rest to other countries so as to help their citizens, who might not have the opportunities the Maltese do.”