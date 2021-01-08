Caribbean Country Asks Malta If It Has Any COVID-19 Vaccines To Spare
An unnamed Caribbean country has asked Malta if they’ll have any COVID-19 vaccines to spare before the end of the year, Health Minister Chris Fearne has revealed.
“Last night, I received a call from the Health Minister of a Caribbean country to ask if we can eventually give them some vaccines because they won’t be able to acquire any before the end of the year,” Fearne said during an interview with Newsbook yesterday.
“We’re in a good position and once we’ve acquired enough vaccines for Malta, we won’t mind giving the rest to other countries so as to help their citizens, who might not have the opportunities the Maltese do.”
Malta has so far secured 770,000 doses of vaccines that have been approved by the European Medicines Agency, 670,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and 100,000 of the Moderna jab.
It has also ordered several more doses of potential vaccines, including a million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which has been approved by the UK and India but not by the EU.
Malta expects to achieve herd immunity, equivalent to the inoculation of 60-70% of people, by the end of September, based on the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines alone.