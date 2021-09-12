Charmaine Gauci Exempts Malta Football Team From Quarantine Upon Return From ‘Dark Red’ Russia

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci has granted Malta’s national football team an exemption from quarantine upon their return to the country following their recent away game against Russia.

“The Malta Football Association follows UEFA’s Return to Play protocols, which oblige national football teams to take a number of measures to ensure their contingent is protected within a bubble,” a spokesperson for the MFA told Newsbook, confirming that the health authorities granted the team special exemption from national quarantine rules.

Russia is classified by the health authorities as ‘dark red’, meaning anyone who travels to Malta from that country must spend two weeks in isolation at an officially recognised quarantine hotel.

This includes Maltese residents, who must fork out €1,400 to stay at a hotel even if they can quarantine at home.