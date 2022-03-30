Charmaine Gauci Explains Why Police Didn’t Barge In To Stop Political Parties Breaking COVID-19 Rules  

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci has defended the lack of police action on packed political rallies for breaching COVID-19 rules, arguing that the focus must shift from enforcement to personal responsibility.

Interviewed on Times of Malta today, Gauci was asked a question that has been on many people’s lips throughout the election campaign – why was there no enforcement against political parties for breaching the rules banning standing events and can the health authorities be taken seriously when it comes to COVID-19 rule enforcement anymore?

Gauci responded that while the health authorities have “always been transparent and followed the science”, the focus has now moved to one whereby people should be “personally responsible for their own health”.

“Perhaps it’s the fact that people can see that the new Omicron variant has fewer complications and that vaccination has helped too, so they’re looking forward to more normality,” she said.