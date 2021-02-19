Charmaine Gauci Leaves Door Open To Completely Ending Quarantine For Vaccinated People

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci has said it’s possible quarantine could become a thing of the past for people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

“We’re discussing the CDC’s guidelines at EU level and spoke about it at a health security meeting this week,” Gauci said when taking her questions during her weekly COVID-19 press briefing.

“Right now, the advice is that we should stay as we are and that vaccinated people should quarantine if they come into contact with a positive case. We will keep following research updates and do what research dictates.”

Earlier this week, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) altered its COVID-19 recommendations, saying people who have received two doses of the vaccine and are exposed to someone with the virus no longer have to quarantine for 14 days so long as they’re free of symptoms.

Vaccinated people can only opt to skip quarantine if it’s been two weeks since their second dose.

So far, 59,702 people in Malta have been vaccinated against COVID-19, including 19,199 who have received both doses. Health Minister Chris Fearne said last night that COVID-19 hospitalisations have already plunged significantly among the two cohorts – over 85s and medical workers – who have been fully vaccinated so far.

Do you think fully vaccinated people should be allowed to skip quarantine?