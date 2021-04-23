Charmaine Gauci: Mandatory Masks Will Be Re-Assessed When Majority Is Vaccinated

Malta’s mandatory mask-wearing rules will be re-assessed when the majority of people has been vaccinated, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci has said.

Responding to journalists at a press conference today, Gauci said the health authorities will monitor the experience of Israel, which recently removed its requirement for people to wear masks outdoors after the majority of its population got vaccinated against COVID-19.

“The ECDC makes it clear that until we reach herd immunity, masks should be worn in public spaces and gatherings. We’ll observe countries like Israel and when the majority of people get vaccinated, we’ll adapt our measures as we have always done according to the situation and the evidence in hand.”