Chris Fearne Doesn’t Expect Winter COVID-19 Restrictions Unless New Variants Or Viruses Emerge

Health Minister Chris Fearne has said he doesn’t expect Malta to re-introduce COVID-19 restrictions over the winter months barring the emergence of a new variant or virus.

At a press conference held today to discuss the Budget for 2022, Lovin Malta asked Fearne whether the government has budgeted for the possible reintroduction of restrictions over the winter and what its predictions for the national deficit will be in such a circumstance.

“I can’t guarantee that there won’t be another pandemic or another COVID-19 variant in the world, just like I can’t guarantee that there won’t be another earthquake, tsunami or national disaster,” the minister responded.

“However, given the current variants and the current situation, we’re prepared for the winter months. We have enough vaccine coverage, all tourists must be vaccinated and we have enough doses in stock to give everyone a booster dose if needs be.”