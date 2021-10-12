Chris Fearne Reveals How Many Restaurants And Bars Now Restricting Access To Vaccinated People

Around 25 restaurants and bars have so far agreed to limit access to vaccinated people in return for looser COVID-19 restrictions, Health Minister Chris Fearne has confirmed.

Responding to questions from Lovin Malta at a press conference today, Fearne said that 40 establishments have applied to be included under the new rules while around 25 accepted so far.

Fearne said that these new rules have proven more popular among larger establishments, as they feel they have more to gain than smaller establishments who are already bound by license limits.

As of Saturday 9th October, restaurants, bars and other establishments were can start restricting access to vaccinated clients.

These establishments must apply for certification with the Malta Tourism Authority, as approved by the health authorities, who will check whether all their staff have been vaccinated and subject them to random inspections.