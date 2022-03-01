Countries Move Away From Vaccine Certificates And Accept Negative PCRs For Travel But Malta Refuses To Fall In Line
Countries all over the world have been moving away from strict COVID-19 vaccine certificate requirements for travel, allowing people with a negative PCR to enter the country.
Malta, however, has been reluctant to fall in line, still imposing mandatory quarantine and isolation periods for unvaccinated travellers.
Malta had started to enforce stringent vaccine rules, which also applied to a wealth of commercial establishments, on 17th January, just as some countries started to drop restrictive measures.
It also cannot be ignored, that Malta’s vaccine certificate rules are not in line with guidelines formulated by the EUDCC – The EU Digital COVID Certificate – which states that it allows three different groups of freedom of movement, as well as accepts that validity of the last dose for nine months.
“The EUDCC allows three different groups freedom of movement: the vaccinated, those who have tested negative for COVID-19 within the previous day, and those who have had and recovered from the virus.”
However, Malta continues to refuse to recognise a negative PCR test as a valid form of entry, insisting that only those with three doses will be allowed in without having to undergo quarantine.
The issue created controversy with the European Commission, which believed that Malta was not following EU rules. However, Malta’s Health Ministry confirmed that the European Commission had accepted Malta’s vaccine validity rules.
Malta is also the only country with empty green and amber travel lists, with countries from all over the world currently on Malta’s red and dark red travel lists, regardless of the COVID-19 situation in their country.
In light of this, Lovin Malta took a look at European countries that are operating entirely different to Malta’s current rules:
UK
Malta adopted the enforcement of the vaccine certificate on 17th January, but just two days after, England removed vaccine certificates and mandatory mask-wearing in public.
Currently, “unvaccinated travellers will still need to take a pre-departure test and a PCR test on or before the end of day 2 after they arrive in the UK. However, they will not need to isolate unless their test is positive”.
Denmark
In Denmark, “all domestic COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. Masks will no longer be a legal requirement and you will not need to show an EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC) to enter restaurants, museums and bars”.
There are no restrictions on unvaccinated travellers entering from EU or Schengen country. If you’re entering from a country outside of EU or Schengen, then you must take a test within 24 hours upon entry.
Netherlands
“Unvaccinated travellers, as well as passengers who haven’t received their booster dose, will still be required to quarantine for 10 days unless their country of origin is on the exemption list.”
“No negative test or quarantine period is required for visitors arriving from “safe” countries across the EU, Asia, and Oceania. A full list can be found here.
However, all passengers must show their digital vaccine certificate.” Malta is indeed on the Netherlands’ “safe zone” list, while Malta has placed each country in the world on the red travel list.
Norway
The Norway health authorities state that “there are no longer special requirements for entry into Norway due to the corona situation. The same rules as before the corona pandemic apply now.”
With the pandemic now seemingly being forgotten as people’s awareness has shifted onto other things and cases have remained low, it can’t be a better time to scrap these draconian restrictions, and allow people to finally carry on with their normal lives.
France
France, which has some of the strongest restrictions against the unvaccinated when it comes to public spaces, has still left travel open to those who provide a negative test.
Non-vaccinated visitors from the EU need to present a negative test taken 24 hours before travel. However, unvaccinated travellers from thee ‘orange list’, will need to give a compelling reason to travel.
Germany
Germany, which has also had tight restrictions, has let unvaccinated tourists visit the country with a negative test, requiring people to fill out a digital registration form.
However, unvaccinated travellers from high-risk countries will still have to self-isolate for up to ten days upon the arrival. This can be shortened by submitting a negative test after the fifth day of quarantine.
Italy
Italy, which will remain under a state of emergency until the end of March, requires a green pass for a large swathe of public activities.
Still, it allows restriction-free travel for anyone, provided they have proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.
With the pandemic now seemingly being forgotten as people’s awareness has shifted onto other things and cases have remained low, it can’t be a better time to scrap these draconian restrictions, and allow people to finally carry on with their normal lives.
Do you think it’s time for Malta to follow suit?