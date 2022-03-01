Countries Move Away From Vaccine Certificates And Accept Negative PCRs For Travel But Malta Refuses To Fall In Line

Countries all over the world have been moving away from strict COVID-19 vaccine certificate requirements for travel, allowing people with a negative PCR to enter the country.

Malta, however, has been reluctant to fall in line, still imposing mandatory quarantine and isolation periods for unvaccinated travellers.

Malta had started to enforce stringent vaccine rules, which also applied to a wealth of commercial establishments, on 17th January, just as some countries started to drop restrictive measures.

It also cannot be ignored, that Malta’s vaccine certificate rules are not in line with guidelines formulated by the EUDCC – The EU Digital COVID Certificate – which states that it allows three different groups of freedom of movement, as well as accepts that validity of the last dose for nine months.

“The EUDCC allows three different groups freedom of movement: the vaccinated, those who have tested negative for COVID-19 within the previous day, and those who have had and recovered from the virus.”

However, Malta continues to refuse to recognise a negative PCR test as a valid form of entry, insisting that only those with three doses will be allowed in without having to undergo quarantine.

The issue created controversy with the European Commission, which believed that Malta was not following EU rules. However, Malta’s Health Ministry confirmed that the European Commission had accepted Malta’s vaccine validity rules.

Malta is also the only country with empty green and amber travel lists, with countries from all over the world currently on Malta’s red and dark red travel lists, regardless of the COVID-19 situation in their country.