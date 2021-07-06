COVID-19 Cases Who Don’t Need Hospital Treatment Aren’t A Concern, Chris Fearne Confirms 

Hospital admissions, and not active cases, are being viewed as a key criterion to assess the COVID-19 situation, Health Minister Chris Fearne has confirmed.

“We’ve always said from the start that we don’t want our hospitals to be deluged by a tsunami of cases, but rather a small stream of cases that will allow them to handle the demand,” Fearne said on Pjazza last night.

“We aren’t worried by positive tests who are asymptomatic or lightly symptomatic, but by people who end up in ITU, spend weeks there and even lose their life.”

With the vast majority of Maltese residents now inoculated against the virus, Fearne said the data shows the vaccine is proving effective in slowing both infections and hospital admissions.

He said around 90% of Malta’s newly-detected COVID-19 cases were unvaccinated, while the three patients who were admitted to hospital with the virus over the past week weren’t inoculated either.