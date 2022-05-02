COVID-19 In A Bag: Biohazard Waste – Including Potential Used Swabs – Discarded In Lija Fields

NGO Żibel raised the alarm on the matter with Lovin Malta, after one of their supporters shared the photos with the organisation. It then proceeded to file a report with the Birkirkara police and the Health Ministry.

The yellow bags, with ‘Health Division’ and ‘Clinical Waste – For Incineration Only’ written on them, were found in the fields alongside Triq il-Mosta, opposite the Lija cemetery.

Biohazard clinical waste bags filled with what appears to be used swab tests were discovered discarded in Lija fields.

Upon zooming into the bags, swabs can very clearly be spotted, with the words CITOSWAB showing through.

CITOSWAB is a well-known international brand specifically designed for the collection, transportation, and preservation of viral specimens, including COVID-19.

“It’s insane that someone chose to dump these here, there’s no excuse. It’s a selfish, irresponsible and stupid act with any kind of illegal dumping, but this is another level,” Żibel founder Andrew Schembri told Lovin Malta.

“We thank the police and health authorities for looking into it and our follower who wishes to remain anonymous for reporting this to us. This is our collective civil duty. It starts with you,” he said.

Lovin Malta reached out to the Health Ministry for a statement on the matter, and to enquire whether an investigation has been launched.

“Mater Dei Hospital has filed a police report with regards to the above-mentioned waste, for the necessary investigations to be conducted by the Police Force,” the Health Ministry said.

Biological hazards, also known as biohazards, refer to biological substances that pose a threat to the health of living organisms, primarily humans.

This can include medical waste or samples of a microorganism, viruses, or toxins (from a biological source) that can affect human health.

Have you ever encountered anything similar?