51 % of respondents claimed that they had resorted to reducing operations. 58 %, conversely, had found a means to cope with such absenteeism through teleworking, where possible.

A survey by the Malta Employers’ Association (MEA), which saw them reach out to 325 respondents, covered companies operating in all sectors of the economy

32 % of the persons who took part in this survey had reported an absence rate of higher than 15 %.

“The fact that the spike in the number of positive Covid cases during the past three weeks has also amplified the number of employees who have been in primary contact with such cases has led to a dramatic increase in absenteeism because of quarantine,” write the MEA.

“The disruption in business activity will have a negative impact on GDP and government finances, given that the wage supplement will have to be extended to at least the first quarter of 2022 to many businesses as a result.”

The Association has appealed to the authorities to re-examine the measures that are being taken to safeguard the public in general, which includes the duration of quarantine.

