COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Opens To 12 To 15-Year-Olds In Malta

Parents and guardians in Malta can now register 12 to 15-year-olds for a COVID-19 vaccine. 

An image shared by the Health Promotion and Disease Directorate on social media detailed the registration process, which can be accessed before formal invitations are sent to people’s homes. 

To register, an email must be sent to [email protected]

The email will need to include details like the name and surname of the child, the child’s ID card number and the contact details of the parent or guardian. 

The parent or guardian must also accompany the child to the vaccine appointment.

The registration will allow children to take the vaccine before the end of their exams. 

As of today, 270,754 people have received a second dose of the vaccines or the Johnson and Johnson single dose, accounting for roughly 50% of the total population. 

