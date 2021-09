Two more people, an 83-year-old man and an 84-year-old woman, have died while positive for COVID-19 over the past 24 hours.

Today’s COVID-19 bulletin shows that 50 news cases were recorded, while 40 people recovered.

Currently, 33 COVID-19 patients are being treated at Mater Dei, out of whom four are receiving intensive care, a slight tick upwards from yesterday when 31 COVID-19 patients were hospitalised and three in ITU.