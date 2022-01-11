CovPass Malta: The App You Need To Verify Your Vaccine Status

From 17th January 2022, all owners of establishments such as restaurants, bars, and gyms can receive vaccinated clients, as shown by way of the app.

It can be used to verify both paper and digital certificates from incoming clientele.

The Maltese Government has released an app that establishments can use to verify the authenticity and validity of COVID-19 certificates – CovPass Malta.

Clients can hold on to their vaccine certificates through their smartphones, paperwork, or through an app known as GreenPass. Business owners (such as restauranteurs), are then able to scan the QR code on one’s certificate by using CovPass.

What classifies as a clear COVID-19 status?

A vaccination certificate from the accepted vaccines; BioNTech/Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria), or Johnson&Johnson (Janssen). A negative COVID-19 test certificate (which is valid for 72 hours following a negative PCR test.

Like this, the app can also be used to prove a successful recovery following COVID-19 infection.

And How does it work?

To use CovPass Malta, all you need to do is open the application and scan the QR code of the digital cover certificate.

If the status is ‘green’, then you’re good to go! If it’s red, then it’s probably best to stick to take-outs.

