Did You Pay €100 Per Night For Hotel Quarantine? It Might Have Been Worth Just €28

Over 4,000 locals and tourists who had to quarantine in one of Malta’s quarantine hotels paid €100 per night, not including food, drinks or any other services. Though the hotels range in price and quality, the one thing they have in common is that none of them actually cost €100 per night. The Marina Hotel, which was the first official quarantine hotel, is priced at €91 per night for a standard double or twin room or a superior double or twin room with a sea view.

And while that sounds fair, as it surely takes time and effort to organise rooms for incoming travellers that need to be quarantined, the second hotel that opened up rooms to potential COVID-19 infected people is a budget one. The ST Sliema Hotel is available at just €31 per night for a standard double or twin room, including “full English breakfast”.

When asked about the total amount of money charged for quarantine in one of those hotels, the Malta Tourism Authority (MTA) said they cover the cost “for the occupancy of the hotels in full, from which the amount paid by guests is deducted”. The quarantine hotel rule has faced lots of criticism and was revoked for Maltese residents, but many fell victim to the €1,400 bill. It has been suggested that those who were subject to the rule should be refunded. The MTA did not reply to questions sent by Lovin Malta as to how they determined the daily fee for the hotels. Do you think Maltese residents who were forced to quarantine in a hotel should be refunded?