Don’t Postpone Mid-Term Holidays, Teachers’ Unions Say After Robert Abela’s Proposal
Malta’s two teachers’ unions have insisted that the upcoming mid-term holidays should remain as they are after Prime Minister Robert Abela called for their postponement earlier today.
“The MUT would like to clarify that it categorically disagrees with this suggestion and isn’t ready to discuss changes to the scholastic calendar, which were agreed following a sectoral and collective agreement,” the Malta Union of Teachers said.
Similarly, the Union of Professional Educators said it opposes the postponement of carnival holidays from the agreed calendar and took the occasion to “question” the deal signed between the government and the MUT following the recent teachers’ strike.
This afternoon, Abela called for the postponement of midterm holidays to disincentive people taking extended holidays and households from mixing with each other.
“If I had to decide by myself, I’d rather we continue with our normal routine during the Carnival weekend, with children going to school as normal and lost holidays recouped later on,” he said.
He also announced a raft of new restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19 and stop infections rising during the Carnival weekend, a traditional social event on the Maltese calendar.
Restaurants will have to close down at 11pm and private accommodations won’t be allowed to welcome more people than there are beds in the building.
Meanwhile, all passengers boarding the Gozo Ferry between the 11th and 17th February will have their temperatures taken, and are being asked to remain inside their cars while on the ferry.
Enforcement will be beefed up, particularly in popular towns like Rabat, Nadur and Marsalforn, to ensure there are no large gatherings.