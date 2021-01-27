Don’t Postpone Mid-Term Holidays, Teachers’ Unions Say After Robert Abela’s Proposal

Malta’s two teachers’ unions have insisted that the upcoming mid-term holidays should remain as they are after Prime Minister Robert Abela called for their postponement earlier today.

“The MUT would like to clarify that it categorically disagrees with this suggestion and isn’t ready to discuss changes to the scholastic calendar, which were agreed following a sectoral and collective agreement,” the Malta Union of Teachers said.

Similarly, the Union of Professional Educators said it opposes the postponement of carnival holidays from the agreed calendar and took the occasion to “question” the deal signed between the government and the MUT following the recent teachers’ strike.

This afternoon, Abela called for the postponement of midterm holidays to disincentive people taking extended holidays and households from mixing with each other.

“If I had to decide by myself, I’d rather we continue with our normal routine during the Carnival weekend, with children going to school as normal and lost holidays recouped later on,” he said.