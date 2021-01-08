Dramatic Increase In COVID-19 Cases In Youths Aged 25 To 34 After Festive Season

There has reported a dramatic increase of COVID-19 cases among people in the 25 to 34 age group in Malta following the festive season.

In today’s COVID-19 streamed media briefing, Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci stated that whilst there was an increase in overall cases in Malta, the 25 to 34 age group have seen the largest increase.

It is believed this age group was most affected after many engaged in social gathering across the festive season, even though they were strongly advised not to.