Dramatic Increase In COVID-19 Cases In Youths Aged 25 To 34 After Festive Season
There has reported a dramatic increase of COVID-19 cases among people in the 25 to 34 age group in Malta following the festive season.
In today’s COVID-19 streamed media briefing, Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci stated that whilst there was an increase in overall cases in Malta, the 25 to 34 age group have seen the largest increase.
It is believed this age group was most affected after many engaged in social gathering across the festive season, even though they were strongly advised not to.
Meanwhile, most deaths throughout the festive season occurred in the 75 to 84 age group.
Currently, Malta has returned to over 2,000 active cases after 191 new COVID-19 cases were found overnight and two further deaths brought Malta’s total death toll to 230.
Whilst vaccinations continue throughout the country, Gauci has appealed for Maltese people to continue their use of masks, sanitising of hands and to avoid social gatherings to avoid further spikes in cases.
Do you feel more needs to be done to stop these spikes? Let us know in the comments below