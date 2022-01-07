The COVID-19 pandemic is still in full force, and Malta, like many other countries, is constantly forced to adapt to new norms with the next general election right around the corner.

Drive-through voting could be set up for persons who are otherwise unable to vote in person due to quarantine.

The Times of Malta has reported that voting booths could be placed in various locations on the island.

A workable solution could see one cast a ballot, absent any risk of spreading infection.

While nothing is confirmed yet, presumably the booths would not be set up as a ‘regular station’. Rather, they would greet persons who were given a specific date to vote after testing positive for the virus.

In addition, they would be operating in the early hours of the day, similar to the voting protocol seen with the elderly.

An official bid still needs to be passed within parliament before this goes into effect.

