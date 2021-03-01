‘Earth Garden Is Here To Stay, But Your Safety Comes First’, Organisers Say As They Postpone Festival To 2022

Despite hopes that the vaccine rollout may allow festivals in summer to proceed, Earth Garden, which is largely considered as the first major festival of the Maltese summer season, the organisers have taken the decision to postpone by a year “with a heavy heart”.

Popular summer kick-off festival Earth Garden has officially announced it will not be taking place in 2021 and is instead postponed to 2022.

“We all hoped for a better year, but large-scale events such as Earth Garden are not a realistic eventuality for 2021,” they wrote in a Facebook post.

After having also cancelled last year’s event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organisers have instead promised that a “smaller scale” event is being worked on in the hopes that they will be allowed to do so in the current realities Malta is facing.

“Earth Garden is here to stay, but your safety comes first.”

In the UK, popular festivals Reading and Leeds Festival are still set to occur at the end of August; however, major festival Glastonbury has already cancelled their 2021 event.

How do you feel about Earth Garden’s postponement?