Expired ID Cards Leaves Scores Of Residents In Malta Without COVID-19 Vouchers

Expired identity cards have left scores of taxpaying foreigners in Malta with access to COVID-19 government vouchers.

Large numbers of local, EU and third-country nationals have reached out to Lovin Malta in recent weeks over complaints that they have found themselves ineligible for the government vouchers, even though many have been living and paying taxes in the country for years.

“I have been living here since 2010. I have always paid my taxes and now because my ID expired just a month before the vouchers were issued, I cannot get these vouchers,” one person told Lovin Malta.

According to regulations, any EU nationals who did not have a valid ID before the end of April 2021 is not eligible for vouchers. Exceptions can be made for those who were in the process of renewing their ID cards, however, many are finding stumbling blocks once reaching out to recommended helplines.

Meanwhile, any third-country nationals who did not have a valid residence permit by end of April 2021 are not eligible for vouchers due to their irregular position back then.

Many who spoke to Lovin Malta raised concerns as to why these issues were not made abundantly clear earlier.

“My ID literally expired in March 2021. I put off renewing my idea for a few weeks, and now I’m being left out of the vouchers, didn’t I pay taxes like everyone else,” one person said.

Contacted by Lovin Malta, the Economy Ministry did not respond to questions as to whether it planned to address the issue, instead directing Lovin Malta to regulations themselves.

Any persons who did not receive their voucher was told to reach out to [email protected] or call the helpline on 8007 4904 for additional assistance.