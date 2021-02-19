Family Doctors Will Soon Be Able To Administer COVID-19 Vaccine – Chris Fearne 

Family doctors will soon be able to administer COVID-19 vaccines, Health Minister Chris Fearne has announced.

Interviewed on ONE TV’s Twenty One last night, Fearne said the government will introduce GPs into the national vaccination system on a voluntary basis, allowing them to administer vaccines privately to their patients.

He said Malta is exceeding its targets, with teachers and childcare centre workers set to start getting vaccinated next Wednesday, over a month earlier than what was originally planned.

Meanwhile, social workers, counsellors and health students will start getting vaccinated tomorrow at a new vaccination centre within the University of Malta, while MaltaPost employees will get inoculated at a different centre.