Fifth Consecutive Day Of No COVID-19 Deaths And Just 16 Cases Found In Malta

There were 16 new cases of COVID-19 found in Malta, according to the Ministry of Health.

This was found after 1,761 swab tested.

It is the fifth consecutive day without virus-related deaths, meaning the island’s death toll has remained at 413.

With 55 more recoveries, active cases have dropped to 331.

 

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 30•04•2021

Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate

Posted by saħħa on Friday, 30 April 2021

A total of 331,436 vaccinations have been administered since the roll-out of jabs began in December. As of yesterday, 105,628 people are full-vaccinated.

What do you make of these figures?

 

