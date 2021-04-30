Fifth Consecutive Day Of No COVID-19 Deaths And Just 16 Cases Found In Malta
There were 16 new cases of COVID-19 found in Malta, according to the Ministry of Health.
This was found after 1,761 swab tested.
It is the fifth consecutive day without virus-related deaths, meaning the island’s death toll has remained at 413.
With 55 more recoveries, active cases have dropped to 331.
OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 30•04•2021
A total of 331,436 vaccinations have been administered since the roll-out of jabs began in December. As of yesterday, 105,628 people are full-vaccinated.
