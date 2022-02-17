First Time In A Month With No COVID-19 Related Deaths As Active Cases Under 1,200

Malta’s Health Authorities have confirmed 109 new COVID-19 cases, with three patients currently being treated in the Intensive Therapy Unit.

A total of 54 patients are currently being treated at Mater Dei, three of whom are in the ITU. 292 recoveries were registered since yesterday.

The number of deaths from the virus in Malta remains standing at 594, with no new deaths recorded for the first time in one month.

Malta currently has 1,197 active cases.

1,233,948 vaccination shots have been administered up until yesterday, with 339,312 of the doses administered being booster shots.