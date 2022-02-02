د . إAEDSRر . س

Five Men Die While COVID-19 Positive As 227 New Cases Recorded

Malta has recorded 227 new COVID-19 cases and 353 new recoveries over the last 24 hours, the Health authorities have announced.

Five males, a 78-year-old, a 79-year-old, an 80-year-old, an 83-year-old, and an 86-year-old, unfortunately, died while COVID-19 positive.

The total number of active cases is now at 2,823, while the total number of deaths has reached 556.

The number of patients in the hospital is 94 of whom five are receiving care in ITU.

What do you make of today’s figures? 

When Sasha (formerly known as Sasha Tas-Sigar) is not busy writing about environmental injustice, she's probably fighting for women's rights. Follow her at @saaxhaa on Instagram, and send her anything related to the environment, art, and women's rights at [email protected]

