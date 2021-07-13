Five-Year-Old Girl Dies In Malta While Testing Positive For COVID-19

A five-year-old girl has died after testing positive for COVID-19, Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne has confirmed.

Lovin Malta is informed that the young child had no previous health conditions.

She was admitted to Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday. An autopsy will be undertaken to determine her exact cause of death.

Fearne said she arrived at the hospital in critical condition and was immediately placed on a ventilator. She initially tested negative upon admission but a second test after her death showed she was “mildly reactive to COVID-19”.

Fearne extended his condolences to the family.

Malta has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases over the past days, registering over 100 cases every day for five consecutive days. Today, 154 new cases were reported.