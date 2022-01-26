‘Follow The Science’: Chris Fearne Backs COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate Requirements With Recent Drop In Figures

Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne has urged to “follow the science” in a social media post showing a major drop in cases and ITU patients in the wake of the government’s controversial COVID-19 vaccine certificate requirements.

On Instagram, Fearne shared figures showing a seven-day rolling average of new cases dropped from roughly 900 when the measures were announced to around 300 as of 25th January 2021, the day the relaxing of measures was revealed.

The number of patients in ITU has also dropped significantly. When the measures were first declared, there were roughly five patients in ITU for every 100 cases, but that number has dropped to around one.