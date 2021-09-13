Forcing Maltese Residents Into Quarantine Hotels Doesn’t Make Sense, MEP Alex Agius Saliba Says 

Labour MEP Alex Agius Saliba has urged the health authorities to update its COVID-19 rules to allow Maltese residents travelling from ‘dark red’ countries to quarantine at home, rather than in a hotel.

“It is the Superintendent of Public Health’s prerogative to impose obligatory quarantine on people returning from countries with high COVID-19 transmission rates. However, I believe that the COVID hotel system whereby Maltese residents are forced into hotels doesn’t make sense,” Agius Saliba said.

The MEP spoke out after fitness influencer Daniel Umanah urged the health authorities to allow his sister Rachel to quarantine at home, rather than at a hotel, upon her return to Malta from Nigeria, one of several countries that have been classified as ‘dark red’.